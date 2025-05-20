3 reasons why Triple H immediately buried 36-year-old star who returned on WWE RAW

WWE has started building toward the next big PLE, Money in the Bank 2025, which will have major implications, with men's and women's ladder bouts on the cards to crown the 2025 MITB winner.

The May 19, edition of Monday night RAW saw two women’s Money in the Bank qualifier bouts. However, an injured superstar, Kairi Sane, who was sidelined for almost 168 days, returned on the red brand and competed in one of the qualifiers against Rhea Ripley and Zoey Stark.

Despite it being her return bout and the massive support she was getting from the fans, the 36-year-old lost the match as Ripley pinned her to punch her ticket to the MITB ladder bout. However, fans were upset about Sane losing in her return bout and felt the creative team had fumbled her comeback.

In this listicle, we look at three reasons why Triple H immediately buried Kairi Sane in her returning match on RAW:

#3. Zoey Stark's injury

The Triple Threat qualifier bout between Zoey Stark, Rhea Ripley, and Kairi Sane was a back-and-forth affair. However, in between the bout, a scary incident took place where Stark mislanded a dropkick and landed awkwardly, injuring herself in the process.

A recent follow-up report by the Wrestling Observer Radio has revealed that Zoey’s injury prompted WWE to change the result, where Stark was originally set to take the pin. In her absence, the creatives had no choice but for Sane to take the pin in an alternate ending.

#2. Kairi Sane could be turning heel on WWE RAW

Sane and the reigning WWE Women’s World Champion, IYO SKY, share significant history from their early career to them being faction partners. WWE could craft a perfect rivalry between the two. However, before that, one of them needs to turn heel as both superstars are currently massive baby faces.

Sane taking a loss against Rhea Ripley could flip a switch inside her and may lay the foundation for her potential heel turn. Later, she might kick off a feud against IYO SKY.

#1. To complete the Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY saga

The reigning WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY have been engaged in a back-and-forth rivalry since before the 2025 Elimination Chamber. In a major upset, SKY altered the entire trajectory of WrestleMania 41, as she was crowned the new champion, beating Ripley on the episode of RAW after the Chamber PLE.

Surprisingly, IYO SKY replicated it again, as despite being the underdog, the Genius of the Sky retained her title, beating both her 'Mania opponents, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. The final chapter of their saga needs to be written, which possibly served as the reason why The Nightmare won over a returning Kairi Sane on RAW.

