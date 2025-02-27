3 Reasons why Triple H made a massive mistake with Jacob Fatu missing WWE Elimination Chamber

Many WWE fans believe Triple H has done injustice to Jacob Fatu heading into WWE Elimination Chamber. The Samoan Werewolf has been watered down and taken too many losses to come across as a threat.

Jacob Fatu failed to win the Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match against Braun Strowman and Damian Priest. While The Game cushioned his loss by not letting him take the pin, he could have fared better in the contest.

Fatu could have been a serious threat to other WWE Superstars inside the Elimination Chamber. He has made a mark on SmackDown with some big performances against top men.

Check out the three reasons why Triple H made a mistake by not giving The Samoan Werewolf a spot in the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match.

#3. Triple H could have booked him to be explosive inside the steel structure

Brock Lesnar entered the Elimination Chamber in 2022 and showed what an explosive beast could do inside the structure. It turned out to be one of the most entertaining Chamber matches of all time.

Jacob Fatu could have done something similar by entering the steel structure. He has all the tools to put on an explosive match or deliver memorable spots. Triple H has used him for some important spots on SmackDown of late.

Currently, there isn't anyone other than Drew McIntyre who is playing a heel powerhouse in the match. The Samoan Werewolf could have turned the match on its head and surprised fans with a few big eliminations in the match with Triple H’s blessings.

#2. Jacob Fatu could have become a solo main event-level talent

Every WWE Superstar entering the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match on Saturday is a former world champion, except Logan Paul. The Maverick is a part-timer who has enjoyed a lengthy run with the United States Championship around his waist.

Jacob Fatu hasn’t won any singles titles in the company and is looking to become a top solo performer. Competing among the best in the business could have elevated him to a main event-level talent.

Triple H could have left out Damian Priest to bring Fatu into the match. That way, The Samoan Werewolf could have rubbed shoulders with John Cena, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins.

#1. Jacob Fatu could have started a rivalry with a former world champion inside WWE Elimination Chamber

Picking from the point above, some of the biggest men in the business will enter the WWE Elimination Chamber Match on Saturday. Most of them are former world champions, and Jacob Fatu could have benefited from working with them.

Since coming into WWE, Fatu has mainly worked with and against members of The Bloodline and Cody Rhodes. He has also had a feud with Braun Strowman. However, none were enough to launch him to the top of the card.

Triple H could have built him in the Elimination Chamber match and given him his next feud with someone like Drew McIntyre or John Cena to elevate him. That could have earned him a big singles match at WrestleMania 41.

