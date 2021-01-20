3 Reasons why a two-night WrestleMania is best for business and 2 reasons it isn't 

WWE debuted a very different WrestleMania weekend in 2020. The company was forced to use its own Performance Center as the location for its biggest show of the year.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the company to cancel the Hall of Fame ceremony and host WrestleMania without fans. Plus, "The Showcase of the Immortals" was held across two nights. This was a very unique WrestleMania, as electric crowds are often highlights of the show every year.

WWE has announced its plans for WrestleMania 37, and it will also follow the two-night approach this year. But this time, live fans will be permitted at the show.

WWE has secured Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida as the location for the show this year. WrestleMania 36 was initially scheduled to be held in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' home stadium. The pandemic disrupted these plans, but WWE is giving itself a do-over this year.

While there are several positives to WWE's decision to extending its biggest show of the year, there are also a number of negatives to what appears to be a spontaneous decision from the company.

#6. Positive: WrestleMania split over two nights is much easier to watch

At one point, WrestleMania was only four hours long. But over the years, WWE's biggest show of the year has become its longest one. By splitting the show over two nights in 2020, WWE produced two shows that were roughly three hours long. Many fans appreciated the ability to enjoy wrestling in a less lengthy manner.

With the addition of WrestleMania's Kickoff show, the event's runtime has been much closer to seven hours. As a result, the experience of watching WresteMania can often feel like a marathon that leaves most fans feeling exhausted.

During WrestleMania, fans often post about their fatigue on social media, and this aspect of the weekend has become a tradition for some viewers.

But in 2021, WWE will again hold WrestleMania over two-nights. The show might be a little longer this year because the card won't be as limited as it was last time around. Still, WrestleMania is much easier to digest when it's not presented as one massive event.

The only #WrestleMania TOO BIG for just one night gets started right here on @WrestleMania Kickoff!

https://t.co/7mDYBK2Io2 — WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2020

WrestleMania 37 will also have the energy of a live crowd, so the show should truly feel like "The Super Bowl of Sports Entertainment." WWE could also decide to recycle last year's tagline. In 2021, WrestleMania will still be "too big for just one night." At this point, it seems like most fans are quite happy with this decision.