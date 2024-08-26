3 reasons why Uncle Howdy must win against Chad Gable on WWE Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Uncle Howdy will be all set to face his arch-rival, Chad Gable. While the Wyatt Sicks already have a win over American Made in a tag team match earlier this month, the upcoming singles bout between the leaders of their respective factions will be crucial.

This match against Gable will be Uncle Howdy's debut match and many are interested to see what will happen. While both superstars have what it takes to win, WWE must book Howdy to defeat the leader of American Made on the red brand tonight.

In this article, we will look at three reasons why Uncle Howdy must beat Chad Gable tonight:

#3. Uncle Howdy needs to start off on the right note

As mentioned above, the match against Chad Gable will be the first time Uncle Howdy will be stepping inside the ring. This naturally is a big event given the hype around Howdy and the Wyatt Sicks. Since the masked star is loved by the crowd, WWE needs to ensure he is booked in the right way.

Also, given the way Howdy has been presented, he needs to win if WWE wants to maintain the hype around him. This is one crucial reason Triple H needs to book the Wyatt Sicks leader to beat Gable on Monday Night RAW tonight.

#2. He can end this rivalry by registering a win

The Wyatt Sicks already have a win over American Made as they clashed earlier this month. This means the Howdy-led faction has already drawn first blood. If Howdy is able to beat Gable tonight, he will most likely put an end to this feud.

Putting an end to this feud will also be crucial as Uncle Howdy can move on to bigger and better things on RAW. As a matter of fact, not only Howdy but his entire crew can pursue bigger rivalries on the red brand which is important if they want to establish their legacy and become a dominant faction.

#1. Can set him up for a title opportunity

Before Chad Gable could be involved in a feud against the Wyatt Sicks, he was relentlessly pursuing the Intercontinental Championship. However, Gable failed to win the title on multiple occasions. If Howdy beats Maste Gable on RAW, he could have a shot at challenging for the IC Title at some point in the future.

Also, if Bron Breakker can remain champion after he faces the winner of the Intercontinental Championship number one contender tournament, then a heel Breakker vs. a face Howdy would work well. This could also be the first championship the Wyatt Sicks leader wins in his career.

