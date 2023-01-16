3 reasons why Vince McMahon should enter the 2023 Royal Rumble

Vince McMahon's return to WWE was the most shocking news to come out of Connecticut since, um, his retirement in 2022. The man is notorious for making headlines and generating buzz, having been the godfather of wrestling for decades now.

The most outlandish thing McMahon can do now is enter the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. If you cringe at the idea, remember that he is the Executive Chairman of WWE, so he can basically do whatever he wants. All it will probably take is a phone call to his son-in-law.

While we obviously think the idea of Vinnie Mac entering the Rumble is preposterous, there are some merits to it. On that note, we explore three reasons why Vince McMahon should enter the 2023 Royal Rumble.

#3. The pop it would generate

The 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will be the first edition of the show to be booked by Triple H. He will want to make it a memorable affair with as many epic moments as possible. Few things would be as crowd-popping as 'No Chance in Hell' blaring through the speakers and Vince McMahon making his way to the ring for the Men's Royal Rumble match.

For the sheer pop it would produce and the way it would send social media into a frenzy, there is a case to be made for McMahon entering the Rumble. He last wrestled at WrestleMania 38 to the delight of many and showed that he could still go for a bit. It wouldn't hurt for HHH to book his father-in-law, a former Royal Rumble winner himself, into the 30-man epic.

#2. His interactions with some superstars would be entertaining

After the pop Vince McMahon gets for entering the Royal Rumble match, he will have to face a bunch of hungry superstars in the ring. There's no way he will win the entire thing, so fans will be eager to see who he locks up with.

Imagine the scenes if McMahon has to fight the likes of Braun Strowman, Gunther, or screw it, Austin Theory. It would make our day if he was power slammed/chopped/protected by his mentee. Maybe not the last part, but as long as WWE can ensure his stint in the Rumble is a blast to watch, we will have no problems whatsoever.

#1. It sets up a storyline for WrestleMania 39 if needed

If Vince McMahon's hypothetical Royal Rumble appearance isn't a one-off, WWE and Triple H will have some work to do. Setting up a storyline for him will be key to the proceedings, and it can start in the 30-man match.

Take your pick from McMahon feuding with whoever eliminates him, forming an alliance with someone in the ring, or getting attacked by Pat McAfee as revenge for what happened at WrestleMania 38. There are many ways to ensure the former CEO has a key role to play at WrestleMania 39, and it will be up to HHH and his team to make sure they maximize his Rumble appearance.

Or he could just get stunned by 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin for laughs. Yeah, that seems more likely, doesn't it?

