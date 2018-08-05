2 Reasons Vince McMahon is out of touch with fans, and 3 Reasons he's still a wrestling genius.

Vince McMahon changed the wrestling business forever in the 1980s. But is he out of touch with modern fans?

Even people who don't follow pro wrestling know the name Vince McMahon. The boisterous Billionaire has made his fortune by following his own instincts, much to the chagrin of many so-called experts.

When McMahon took over the WWWF from his father, Vince Sr., he began to do the unthinkable; He invaded other wrestling promotion's territories. It should be noted that Vince was not breaking any actual laws; Rather, the various regional wrestling promotions had gentlemen's agreements not to book shows in each other's territory.

He also started buying up major talents, most of whom were in their late 30s and early 40s, and had been wrestling for up to a decade. The gamble of putting forth established stars worked, as well as the infamous Rock N Wrestling connection.

In a few years, he built the then-WWF into a ratings and financial juggernaut. One of the few privately owned companies to become worth millions, the federation swallowed up or put out of business numerous smaller regional promotions.

Even when things looked bleak for Vince in the late 1990s, he managed to finesse his way into defeating rival WCW and buying them out. He was aided in this endeavor by taking his company public, and becoming a billionaire in the process.

But these days, there are those who think that Vince has lost his touch. They point to numerous blunders and failures in the past several years as evidence of this. But has Vince really lost it, or is he still a wrestling genius?

Here are three reasons why he's lost touch, and three that he's still got it.

Lost touch: Continuing to push Roman Reigns as the 'top guy.'

Perhaps no figure in pro wrestling is as controversial or polarizing than Roman Reigns. The big Samoan wrestler has been the 'top guy' in WWE for several years now. This is because Vince McMahon believes in him.

Unfortunately, the majority of the fans do not 'believe that.' They have rejected the unstoppable, superheroic booking that Roman has received. They chanted 'this is awful' during the Wrestlemania 34 main event, a first in the company. While Roman has his fans, he doesn't get the wall to wall cheers athletes like AJ Styles or Hulk Hogan have received. Vince's stubborn push of Roman is hurting his company and Roman Reigns himself.

