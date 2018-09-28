3 reasons why a Dean Ambrose heel turn will look like Becky Lynch's

The Lunatic Lass-kickers?

In the minds of WWE executives, a perfect heel is one who draws heat from the fans. The fixed image of a heel is one of the main reasons the WWE top brass was shocked by fan reaction to Becky Lynch.

Two of the most talked about superstars in the WWE today are Dean Ambrose and Becky Lynch. Both of them had strikingly similar paths as they earned their stripes on the independent circuit before being hired by the WWE. Both of them draw the adoration of fans wherever they go, with fans demanding more of them in the main event.

Two things separate them at the moment - Becky Lynch has already turned heel, and she is the only one of the two who has a championship. However, despite their differences, if Dean Ambrose turned heel like most people expect him to, it would look a lot like Becky's current heel run, and here are the reasons why.

#1 Dean doesn't have a championship

A championship belt is one of the most significant accomplishments in the wrestling industry, and among the members of The Shield, Dean Ambrose is the only one who does not have a title.

Roman finally won the WWE Universal Championship from Brock Lesnar, while Seth Rollins is once again the Intercontinental Champion.

During this week's Raw, the image of Dean Ambrose standing alongside his brothers without a title was probably one of the factors that made the WWE Universe shout for him to turn heel. If Dean turned heel and got a title in the process, the WWE Universe would support him as much as they support Becky Lynch.

#2 Dean was on the injury list

Injured Dean Ambrose

For nearly a year now, Dean Ambrose was off WWE television as he recovered from a devastating injury. The fans missed him tremendously, and seeing him back drove them wild. Even if he turned heel, the fans would still be behind him because of how much they've missed him.

Although Becky Lynch was not sidelined with an injury, her championship drought and long period off of the main event scene felt like the WWE was sidelining her. For the fans, seeing her win the championship was like seeing her come back from injury.

