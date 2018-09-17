3 Reasons why AJ Styles retained the WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell

AJ Styles retained his WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell

AJ Styles once again managed to find a way to retain his WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell when he overcame the threat of Samoa Joe after the referee was seemingly in the right place at the right time.

It could be claimed that AJ Styles didn't start to tap to Joe until after the referee had already started to count for the shoulders being down, which is why Styles walked out of Texas with his Championship around his waist, but now there are questions being raised as to whether or not he actually retained.

Joe tried to state his claim after the match since he was convinced he had won the title before JoJo announced that Styles had retained, but this will now fast forward into SmackDown Live where General Manager Paige will be forced to make an important decision.

#3 Samoa Joe vs AJ Styles in Australia

Styles and Joe will collide in Australia

It's a match that has already been announced between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship in Australia on October 6th. Many of the WWE Universe believed that the title would change hands at Hell in a Cell and Super Show-Down would then be Styles' rematch for the title that he has held now for almost a year.

Now that Samoa Joe has a legitimate claim for the WWE Championship since he has beaten Styles twice over the past few months, it makes their match in Australia that little bit more interesting, especially since Daniel Bryan and The Miz will be wrestling that same night for the number one contendership for the WWE Championship. This means that the Champion will be forced to move forward into a new feud after this match regardless.

