Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 Reasons why AJ Styles retained the WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
9.74K   //    17 Sep 2018, 07:09 IST

AJ Styles retained his WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell
AJ Styles retained his WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell

AJ Styles once again managed to find a way to retain his WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell when he overcame the threat of Samoa Joe after the referee was seemingly in the right place at the right time.

It could be claimed that AJ Styles didn't start to tap to Joe until after the referee had already started to count for the shoulders being down, which is why Styles walked out of Texas with his Championship around his waist, but now there are questions being raised as to whether or not he actually retained.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Joe tried to state his claim after the match since he was convinced he had won the title before JoJo announced that Styles had retained, but this will now fast forward into SmackDown Live where General Manager Paige will be forced to make an important decision.

#3 Samoa Joe vs AJ Styles in Australia

Styles and Joe will collide in Australia
Styles and Joe will collide in Australia

It's a match that has already been announced between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship in Australia on October 6th. Many of the WWE Universe believed that the title would change hands at Hell in a Cell and Super Show-Down would then be Styles' rematch for the title that he has held now for almost a year.

Now that Samoa Joe has a legitimate claim for the WWE Championship since he has beaten Styles twice over the past few months, it makes their match in Australia that little bit more interesting, especially since Daniel Bryan and The Miz will be wrestling that same night for the number one contendership for the WWE Championship. This means that the Champion will be forced to move forward into a new feud after this match regardless.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Hell In A Cell 2018 AJ Styles Samoa Joe
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
3 reasons why Samoa Joe should win the WWE Championship...
RELATED STORY
3 possible outcomes of Samoa Joe vs AJ Styles at Hell in...
RELATED STORY
Hell in a Cell 2018 : 5 possible endings for AJ Styles vs...
RELATED STORY
WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: Predictions for every match on...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons Samoa Joe should become WWE Champion at Hell in...
RELATED STORY
Hell in a Cell 2018 Predictions
RELATED STORY
3 Surprises WWE Could Pull off at Hell in a Cell
RELATED STORY
3 feuds that must be settled inside Hell in A Cell
RELATED STORY
WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: Speculating Results for 4 Matches
RELATED STORY
3 Matches which must happen at WWE Hell In A Cell 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us