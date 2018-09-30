3 Reasons why AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe is taking WWE back to the Attitude Era

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.42K // 30 Sep 2018, 06:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Things have become personal between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe

The glorious days of the Attitude Era may never quite be matched again in the WWE, or in all or professional wrestling for that matter, in the years to come. However, if there's one thing this wonderful sport has taught us since times immemorial, is that you should never say never.

The mid-to-late 1990s and the early-2000s were a period when the audience drifted largely towards pro-wrestling promotions that put forth edgy content catering primarily to the adult 18-35 male demographic.

Nevertheless, pro-wrestling changed forever in the year 2008 when the WWE decided to undergo a huge overhaul by shifting its brand-presentation from that of an adult-oriented company to an organization which caters to fans of all age groups.

Now, while the aforementioned business move may have proven to be beneficial to WWE as regards its global expansion agenda as well as attracting lucrative sponsorship deals with major international brands; the end result has been that the edginess of the Attitude Era or even the Ruthless Aggression Era for that matter has given way to a more mellow version of sports-entertainment...Regardless, today, we are going to be looking at a rivalry which is currently pushing the envelope--AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe: The Talk Of The Town--

#3 It's personal

Remember when Mike Tyson threatened to literally eat Lennox Lewis' kids before their highly-awaited boxing match for the Undisputed Heavyweight title of the world? Well, irrespective of whether or not you happened to follow the sport of boxing at the time, the fact remains that Tyson vs. Lewis was a huge deal in the mainstream media in 2002.

Personal rivalries bring fantabulous results at the box-office--And that's the bottom-line because as veteran fight commentator Mauro Ranallo so often says; "the proof is in the banana pudding".

The numbers don't lie, and fans of combat sports as well as professional wrestling the world over, love seeing personal feuds play out inside the ring.

Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles is indeed the WWE's version of Mike Tyson vs. Lennox Lewis. Joe much like Tyson is the loose cannon who only has pain and destruction on his mind, whereas Styles akin to Lewis is a family man who's looking to defeat a deadly opponent.

Joe has taken several shots at Styles' family over the course of their WWE Championship feud thus far, and that in turn has served to raise the stakes to the zenith...

1 / 3 NEXT