3 reasons why Alexa Bliss can become a future WWE Hall of Famer

Alexa Bliss is the current WWE Raw Women's Champion. She was signed by the WWE in May 2013, and reported to WWE's developmental territory - NXT. Not many fans are aware that her first WrestleMania appearance was at WrestleMania XXX on April 2016 as a part of Triple H's entrance.

She started with a Fairy Princess gimmick which would later transcend to a goddess gimmick. Her path to where she is now represents the result of dedication to her character, and understanding how to be an effective heel.

She started in the NXT as a 'glitter fairy' in order to please the crowd and garner a positive reaction. She was in danger of getting stuck in the NXT forever as a glittery crowd pleaser. WWE decided to turn her heel, and the rest is history.

She had a natural flair to play her heel character, and although her in-ring performances were limited, she was getting noticed by the right people in the WWE for her heel persona.

Alexa made her main roster debut on the July 26 2016 episode of SmackDown Live. On her birthday today (August 9 - at the time of writing), we take a look at 3 reasons why Alexa Bliss can be a future WWE Hall of Famer.

#3 Young talent

The current WWE Raw Women's Champion

Alexa Bliss is only 27 years of age and she has been wrestling for just 6 years. The Goddess of WWE is currently one of the best heels in the Women's division. She always finds a way to get things done by teaming up with someone or by befriending someone for her own personal gain, this is the perfect way a heel works.

She knows how to play the heel character perfectly. Considering she is only 27, if she carries her current momentum for the next 5 years, there will be seemingly nothing to stop her from becoming a future Hall of Famer.

The only other female wrestler who garners a similar response and support from the WWE management and the WWE Universe is 'Charlotte Flair'.

