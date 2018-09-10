3 reasons why Alexa Bliss is the best in women's division on Raw

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.70K // 10 Sep 2018, 15:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Goddess of good performance

Alex Bliss suffered from an eating disorder issue at an early age, and instead of making it take her down, she made a valiant effort to overcome the same and became a fitness model at first and then signed with the WWE. After some time at the WWE Performance Center, she made her way to the yellow brand.

She is a performer that raised the stakes of the women's division when she entered NXT. Her performance as a singles competitor and as part of 'Team Thick' on the yellow brand was loved by fans. Her work was always good both on the mic and in the ring.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

With her amazing talent, she impressed the top brass in the WWE and got an opportunity to be on the blue brand. Smackdown is called the 'land of opportunity,' and Alexa grabbed every opportunity she got to make it big on the brand. You can see her emotions in the video below to understand what that meant for 'Little Miss Bliss.'

After making her transition from the yellow brand to the blue one, she made an impact and has moved up to WWE's flagship show, Raw. She is a 5-time women's champion, and every time she is on screen we know something great is about to happen.

With that in mind, let's look at 3 reasons why she is the best on Raw:

#3 Great Mic Skills

She is a master of the mic and knows how to pull off a promo and carry a storyline. In an attempt to hype her match with Trish Stratus during WWE Evolution, she came on Raw when Raw emanated from Toronto, Canada, and she nailed the segment with her amazing mic skills.

This wasn't the first time she cut a promo that was loved by fans, or may I say she owned the fans because she has done the same on multiple occasions in the past.

1 / 3 NEXT