3 Reasons why 'ALL IN' is going to be better than SummerSlam 2018

Which one will be the Better show?

The next few weeks are going to be pretty exciting for wrestling fans around the world with two of the most anticipated wrestling events of the summer. If you haven't guessed already, we are talking about ALL IN and SummerSlam 2018. While both these events won't be going head to head as they aren't going to be held on the same day, both these event have generated buzz among the wrestling fans all over the world.

ALL IN has specifically been making the right noises in the wrestling circles. The event which is self-financed by The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) and Cody (Rhodes) is going to feature the who's who of the current independent wrestling circuit and promises to something special. SummerSlam, on the other hand, has had a decent amount of buzz around majorly due to the fact that it is a WWE event and the SummerSlam brand but the build-up to the event has been average at best. The current Card for the event is as exciting as the WWE Universe would've hoped it to be.

While a comparison between ALL IN and SummerSlam would've been ludicrous just a few months ago, the current scenario has prompted us to come up with this list where are we are going to look at three reasons why ALL IN is going to be a better show than SummerSlam 2018.

So, Let's get started.

# 3 Broadcast Team

The Broadcast Team of ALL IN has some of the very best in the business

The WWE Commentary has been facing a lot of flak from the WWE universe over the past few months. Fans have been pointing to the numerous botches made by the current broadcast team of RAW and SmackDown every week with. Booker T, in particular, has come under severe attack from the WWE universe for fumbling lines and saying nonsensical things multiple times on Live TV. (H/T- Wrestling New.co)

The only shining armor in WWE's Current Broadcast team has been Corey Graves but even he is not prone to fumbling lines and mispronouncing words on Live TV. Additionally, his constant bickering with his fellow Commentators is becoming too much to take.

On the other hand, Don Callis is currently one of the best color commentators in the world today. He has been a revelation in the commentary booth and along with Kevin Kelly is largely responsible for New Japan doing so well outside their home turf. His chemistry with Kelly is amazing and together they are a treat to listen to. Joining Callis at the Commentary booth in Chicago will be Ian Riccaboni who is well known for handling commentary duties in Ring of Honor and Excalibur, who is the play-by-play announcer for Pro Wrestling Guerilla. With such talent and gifted men on the mic, ALL IN certainly trumps SummerSlam in the commentary department.

