Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 Reasons Why an All-Women's-PPV (Evolution) Is The Right Move for WWE (And 3 Reasons Why It Isn't)

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
196   //    07 Aug 2018, 23:30 IST

The first ever all-women's pay-per-view takes place on October 28th
The first ever
all-women's
pay-per-view takes place on October 28th

Stephanie McMahon announced the first ever all women's pay-per-view called Evolution a few weeks ago on Raw as WWE has taken another huge step in the Women's Revolution. WWE's female roster is the best it has been in a very long time and the women have made so much history over the past few years that it's hard to see how they will be able to take this further forward at Evolution, but this is still the biggest thing that has happened to the Women's Division in a very long time.

Even though it's great news for the women in the company right now, there are both positives and negatives to the fact that the women will be given center stage in October.

#3 Positive: #GiveDivasAChance

The Divas Division has evolved over the years
The Divas Division has evolved over the years

Just three short years ago the hashtag #GiveDivasAChance was trending because the women were being given two-minute matches on Raw. The likes of Paige and AJ Lee were being wasted on pay-per-views and the WWE Universe wanted WWE to take their women seriously.

Fast forward three years and whilst Paige and AJ Lee are no longer active members of the Women's Division, the stars who have taken their place have proved that WWE was right to cash in on this revolution. There will be so many little girls in the crowd in New York in October that will look up to every single female who steps into that ring and will see this as the Revolution that it is. WWE superstars inspire so many children every day and this show will definitely have an impact on the next generation.


1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Evolution 2018 Ronda Rousey Sasha Banks
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
3 reasons why Stephanie McMahon should take charge
RELATED STORY
3 Things that must happen at WWE Evolution
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Evolution pay-per-view will be good if...
RELATED STORY
5 potential dream matches for WWE Evolution
RELATED STORY
Why WWE Evolution may be a letdown
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars From the Past That Should Appear At...
RELATED STORY
7 dream matches Ronda Rousey could have at WWE Evolution
RELATED STORY
Five matches that could take place at the All Women's...
RELATED STORY
WWE Evolution: Five matches that must happen 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former Women's Champion Teases Return For...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us