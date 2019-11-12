3 Reasons why Asuka pinned Becky Lynch on RAW

Vasanth FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 12 Nov 2019, 14:05 IST SHARE

Charlotte and Becky

During this week's episode of RAW, the Tag Team Championships were on the line when The Kabuki Warriors took on the makeshift team of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. It seemed strange that they decided to shoehorn Becky into this matchup even though the team of Charlotte and Natalya beat the Tag Team Champions last week.

I think most fans knew the titles weren't changing hands due to the addition of Becky but were quite surprised that she was pinned by Asuka. Becky has been having some issues with Asuka and Kairi Sane as of late, and the duo has gotten the better of her on many occasions.

Considering Becky's push to the top and how strong she has looked over the last year, this is pretty fresh. This feud can be dragged out for a while as there is some story behind it. In this article, we will look go through 3 Reasons why Asuka pinned Becky Lynch on RAW.

#3. To give Asuka a push

Asuka

Asuka has been one of the most dominant women's wrestlers in all of WWE for the last few years. But lately, she's lost a lot of her aura due to WWE's inconsistent booking of her character. After losing her SmackDown Women's Championship earlier in the year, she was on a downfall for several months.

She rarely appeared on TV, which indicated that the company didn't have any plans for her going forward. Then she was paired with Kairi Sane as 'The Kabuki Warriors', but once again, she found herself in a tough spot as the team barely made any appearances.

Things have changed a little now as they're the Women's Tag Team Champions, and they get a lot more screen time than before. However, a lot of fans are still not satisfied with it as they feel the two shouldn't be a tag team at all. Maybe this push that Asuka is getting right now will result in her eventually getting a title shot.

1 / 3 NEXT