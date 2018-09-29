3 Reasons Why Batista Could Be On His Way Back To WWE

Evolve yourselves for the business

WWE announced on their official Twitter Account that,'The Animal' will return for a special moment of #SD1000 where the entire Evolution group will return for a one night only moment.

This is so similar to what happened during Raw's 25th anniversary. It was a moment to remember, and with so many superstars like Stone Cold, NWO among others returning for the show, they still couldn't connect with the fans. So how does 'The Animal' returning for a one night only moment change things for Smackdown Live?

I speculate the options:

#3 Start from where we left

Do you remember this segment where Batista quit WWE after some differences with 'The Game'? This sparked conversations of what might be the reason behind this move, but it can be affirmed that Batista wanted to fight Triple H, and didn't get an opportunity.

With a return by the Animal on the cards, we may see Batista challenge Triple H for a match down the line, or he may be offered a part-time job opportunity with the WWE, where he would re-raise his request to face 'The Game' at the shows of shows.

Over the years we have seen wrestlers take part-time work schedules as an option, and if Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker among others can opt for this, so can Batista.He may return down the line around Rumble and challenge Triple H for a match or mistakenly take down the WWE COO, who would demand an explanation later on, and we may see 'The Animal,' respond with a spear and a promo that confirms a match between the two masters of the game at Wrestlemania.

While this has been in the talks for a long time, with Batista returning at the show, it is about time that the WWE makes this a reality, and maybe even call it a 'Last Time Ever' match to sell more tickets.

