3 reasons why Bayley needs to win the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match

2019 has been a landmark year for women's wrestling in WWE. After all, we witnessed an all-female main event at the biggest wrestling event of the year, WrestleMania 35, wherein Becky Lynch squared off against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair with both the Raw and the SmackDown Live Women's Championships on the line. The image of 'The Man' Becky Lynch holding both the titles high at the end of the night will forever be engrained in the minds and hearts of the WWE Universe. The Women's Revolution has truly come about.

However, after the highs of WrestleMania 35, the overall interest towards the women's division in the WWE has significantly dipped, mostly owing to the departure of Ronda Rousey from the WWE (for now). "Becky2Belts" is something the WWE is trying hard to cash in on. However, every wrestler's meteoric rise has a certain expiration date.

Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match 2019

Keeping this in mind, the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match scheduled for May 19, 2019 holds a greater significance for the future of the Women's Revolution, as it may very well determine the next main-event wrestler in the women's division. The match will feature former Money In The Bank winners, Carmella and Alexa Bliss, along with Naomi, Natalya, Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose, Ember Moon and Bayley.

Among the eight wrestlers involved, however, there is one wrestler whose victory would be the most beneficial for WWE. That is Bayley. Let us look at the reasons why.

#3 Bayley could be the next biggest babyface in the women's division

Bayley, without a doubt, was once one of the most endeared wrestlers in the women's division. Her charm coupled with her 'never-say-die' attitude made her extremely popular as the NXT Women's Champion. Her switch to main roster in 2016 was also initially received extremely well by the WWE Universe who expected her amicable persona to shine in the big leagues as well.

However, despite being a 1-time Raw Women's Champion, Bayley lost her way due to terrible booking decisions and weekly segments. The fearless character was replaced with a rather timid persona and her popularity took a serious hit due to it. A feud with Sasha Banks was teased for months and months, however nothing ever materialized. They finally settled down on becoming a Tag Team and went on to become the first-ever Women's Tag Team Champions.

With Bayley going solo once again, it is an opportunity for WWE to revive the fandom and support which 'The Hugger' once had. Despite the questionable booking decisions, Bayley remains one of the best wrestlers in the women's division and is someone who can have a connection with the fans as a babyface. A Money In The Bank victory could definitely revive her career as a singles wrestler.

