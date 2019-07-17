3 reasons why Bayley picked Ember Moon as her next challenger

Will The Shenom dethrone The Hugger?

Bayley chose Ember Moon to be her opponent for the SmackDown Women's Title at SummerSlam. While this may come as a shock to some, the fact that The Shenom is one of the best in-ring competitors on the blue brand cannot be ignored.

A match between the pair could elevate the women's division on SmackDown to another level and as Bayley said with her feud involving Alexa Bliss now in the rear-view mirror, it is about time for new and bigger challenges.

Since making her debut on the main roster, Moon has never earned an opportunity at the Women's Title but it may change in a matter of weeks as she was handpicked by the current champion to be her next challenger.

As exciting as it sounds, the announcement also comes with some challenges and highlights some other issues that may play a part across the roster. In this article, I list three reasons why the match was made and no previous competitors were considered in her place:

#3 Too much Charlotte Flair

The Queen has been a part of almost every championship match that has happened on either brand since her main roster debut. While she is a gifted performer, she doesn't provide anything new to the division and we have seen her in way too many championship matches - so it was a wise decision to remove her from the storyline.

The fact that Charlotte is already a nine-time women's champion speaks volumes about the leaps and bounds of growth she has shown during her spell on the main roster. However, it's about time for someone new to take centre stage and have the opportunity to wow fans with their charisma and work.

While this reason belongs to The Queen, the next option reveals an alarming situation.

