×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 reasons why Bayley picked Ember Moon as her next challenger

Amit Shukla
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
886   //    17 Jul 2019, 10:58 IST

Will The Shenom dethrone The Hugger?
Will The Shenom dethrone The Hugger?

Bayley chose Ember Moon to be her opponent for the SmackDown Women's Title at SummerSlam. While this may come as a shock to some, the fact that The Shenom is one of the best in-ring competitors on the blue brand cannot be ignored.

A match between the pair could elevate the women's division on SmackDown to another level and as Bayley said with her feud involving Alexa Bliss now in the rear-view mirror, it is about time for new and bigger challenges.

Since making her debut on the main roster, Moon has never earned an opportunity at the Women's Title but it may change in a matter of weeks as she was handpicked by the current champion to be her next challenger.

As exciting as it sounds, the announcement also comes with some challenges and highlights some other issues that may play a part across the roster. In this article, I list three reasons why the match was made and no previous competitors were considered in her place:

#3 Too much Charlotte Flair

The Queen has been a part of almost every championship match that has happened on either brand since her main roster debut. While she is a gifted performer, she doesn't provide anything new to the division and we have seen her in way too many championship matches - so it was a wise decision to remove her from the storyline.

The fact that Charlotte is already a nine-time women's champion speaks volumes about the leaps and bounds of growth she has shown during her spell on the main roster. However, it's about time for someone new to take centre stage and have the opportunity to wow fans with their charisma and work.

While this reason belongs to The Queen, the next option reveals an alarming situation.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
WWE SmackDown Bayley Ember Moon
Advertisement
WWE News: Bayley and Ember Moon join SmackDown Live roster
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Ember Moon's mystery tag partner revealed on SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
3 Superstars who could face Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship
RELATED STORY
3 SmackDown superstars who deserved to be the #1 contender of SmackDown Women's title more than Alexa Bliss
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Reason Bayley got booed by fans on SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
5 theories on why WWE split up Sasha Banks & Bayley
RELATED STORY
SmackDown Preview: Huge title match, Daniel Bryan's "career-altering" announcement revealed? (July 16th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 big mistakes WWE should have avoided on SmackDown Live this week (30 April 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 biggest things WWE cleverly told us on SmackDown Live this week ( 16 April 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bayley and Becky Lynch set to face each other for the 'first time ever' on Tuesday's SmackDown
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us