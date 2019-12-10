3 reasons why Becky Lynch fighting for Tag Team Titles is Bad For Business

Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is the RAW Women's champion, and she performed wonderfully during her match at Survivor Series. She wasn't available on RAW for a few weeks, and now she needs to fight in a tag team match at TLC. The fact that the most dominant force in the women's division in WWE has to fight with a partner diminishes her overall persona and rise to the top since last year's SummerSlam.

The Man is never short of words, and she can always elevate any storyline to the highest level with her in-ring and on-mic skills. We all know that she has been the center of attraction for anything that involves the women's division in the WWE since last year, and despite her efforts, she didn't get a good storyline for a fight at WWE TLC.

While the company has various reasons to go this path, there could be various other points that come into play on why WWE decided to put Becky and Charlotte in a team against The Kabuki Warriors.

We take a look at 3 reasons why putting Lynch in this storyline is a bad idea.

#3 Doesn't Help Her Character

The Man is known to take down the toughest superstars with ease, but this tag team storyline doesn't help her character. We have seen her take down wrestlers in singles competition, as well as triple threat matches, which include the main event of this year's WrestleMania.

She is a performer who is always fiery in her approach, but this subtle aspect on TV doesn't help the character because it doesn't let her showcase her style to the fans. She needs some tough competition, and this tag-team approach will only diminish her character more than it would help her.

