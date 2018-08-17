3 reasons why Becky Lynch must turn heel at SummerSlam

Becky Lynch is one of the most talented in-ring performers in WWE and one of the most popular.

However, in order to capitalise on her recent career resurgence, the Irish star must trade in her fans for the betterment of herself and the Smackdown women's division as a whole. Summerslam 2018 would be the ideal time for Lynch to embrace the dark side, in the triple threat title match she is competing in with Charlotte Flair and Smackdown Women's Champion, Carmella.

These are the three most pressing reasons for Lynch to turn heel.

#3 It would give her some much-deserved TV time

Becky Lynch has not held a World Championship since way back in December 2016 when she lost the title to Alexa Bliss. After challenging Bliss unsuccessfully, Lynch largely faded into the background with no storylines for her character and no direction.

A face since she debuted on the main roster, Lynch is in desperate need of an attitude adjustment. Her career prospects and TV time would surely greatly increase if she was to turn heel.

