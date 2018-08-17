Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 reasons why Becky Lynch must turn heel at SummerSlam

Paul Benson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
41   //    17 Aug 2018, 12:20 IST

Image result for Becky Lynch sportskeeda

Becky Lynch is one of the most talented in-ring performers in WWE and one of the most popular.

However, in order to capitalise on her recent career resurgence, the Irish star must trade in her fans for the betterment of herself and the Smackdown women's division as a whole. Summerslam 2018 would be the ideal time for Lynch to embrace the dark side, in the triple threat title match she is competing in with Charlotte Flair and Smackdown Women's Champion, Carmella.

These are the three most pressing reasons for Lynch to turn heel.

#3 It would give her some much-deserved TV time

Becky Lynch has not held a World Championship since way back in December 2016 when she lost the title to Alexa Bliss. After challenging Bliss unsuccessfully, Lynch largely faded into the background with no storylines for her character and no direction.

A face since she debuted on the main roster, Lynch is in desperate need of an attitude adjustment. Her career prospects and TV time would surely greatly increase if she was to turn heel.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SummerSlam 2018 Charlotte Becky Lynch
Paul Benson
ANALYST
I am a trained journalist with a BA Hons degree from UCLAN. I have a passion for the medium and currently produce content for a number of websites. I predominantly write about Football, Wrestling and MMA.
3 Reasons why Roman Reigns should turn heel
RELATED STORY
5 possibilities at WWE SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE SummerSlam 2018: 4 Insane Things That Could Happen At...
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons Why Becky Lynch Must Face Carmella at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
What if Asuka makes the SummerSlam Women’s Championship...
RELATED STORY
6 Championship Outcomes From SummerSlam 2018 To Build...
RELATED STORY
Summerslam 2018 - Predictions for every match scheduled...
RELATED STORY
List Of Possible Matches That Could Happen At SummerSlam...
RELATED STORY
11 Mistakes WWE must avoid at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
5 Bold decisions WWE must make at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us