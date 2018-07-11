3 reasons why Bobby Lashley should face Brock Lesnar instead of Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship

David Cullen FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.87K // 11 Jul 2018, 02:03 IST

Move over, Roman!

The current plan for the main event of this year's WWE SummerSlam event is to be yet another WWE Universal Championship match between Champion Brock Lesnar and 'The Big Dog' Roman Reigns. To the best of our knowledge, this would also serve as the final match for Brock Lesnar in WWE before he returns to UFC.

WWE still believes in Roman Reigns being the next top babyface of the company and seem to believe that at some point soon he will win his doubters over. It is also apparent that they believe the best way for this to happen is for Roman to defeat Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

As much as I like Roman, I believe his time to convincingly defeat Brock has passed. WWE also appears to be grooming Bobby Lashley as one of the next big stars of the company, and potential SummerSlam opponent for Lesnar, should plans with Roman not come to fruition. And this I feel would be a far better option.

I do believe that Roman Reigns is one of WWE's biggest, the best today and that he will make a great Universal Champion in good time, but at SummerSlam in yet another match with Brock Lesnar is not the best way to go about it, and here are the reasons why.

#3 Reigns over Lesnar won't be convincing

Too many times already!

Back at WrestleMania 31 in 2015, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns fought for the WWE Championship in the main event.

The match was better than anyone expected, and Roman came across as if he could hold his own against The Beast. After Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase and took the title, the Lesnar vs Reigns story was over for a while.

Many expected them to face off again soon, but it wouldn't be for another three years that they would have another one-on-one championship encounter, this time for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34.

Many were expecting a similar style match to the one they had at WrestleMania 31, but instead, to the surprise of many, Brock dominated a very large portion of their WrestleMania 34 main event match, and pinned a bloody Reigns after six F5s. The match received a very large negative response from fans, being cited as one of the worst main events in WrestleMania history.

Reigns would also unsuccessfully challenge Brock in a Steel Cage rematch at the Greatest Royal Rumble event. The cage match was an improvement over their WrestleMania match but was still a poor offering.

So over three matches, Roman hasn't been unable to defeat Brock, and in at least one of them, was beaten so badly that at one point he looked like someone who didn't belong in the main event, and thus I believe this has taken credibility away from Reigns.