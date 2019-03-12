×
3 Reasons why Bobby Lashley won the Intercontinental Championship on RAW

Divesh Merani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
573   //    12 Mar 2019, 12:35 IST

Lashley won the IC title again.
Lashley won the IC title again.

Today on Raw, Bobby Lashley regained the Intercontinental Championship after defeating Finn Balor. He won the title following some help from his hype man, Lio Rush, who had cost him the title at Elimination Chamber. Balor won the IC belt in a 2-on-1 handicap match by pinning Rush and lost it in the rematch against the Dominator. This seems like a curious decision, especially after Lashley was involved in a really long main event, the previous night at Fastlane.

This means that he will most likely head into WrestleMania as the Intercontinental Champion, throwing a spanner into possible plans for Balor and the title at the Show of Shows. Surely, this close to 'Mania season, WWE will have an explanation for booking such an unpopular title change on Raw. A blessing from this would be that Lashley does not have to be partnered with Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre any more. Whatever the ramifications of this title change are, WWE will surely have a plan.

Here are three reasons why Bobby Lashley won back the Intercontinental Championship on Raw.

#3 Back from deviation

Lashley's focus was elsewhere.
Lashley's focus was elsewhere.

Bobby Lashley teamed up with Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre in the winter of 2018, causing some of the lowest ratings in the history of Monday Night Raw. He then won the Intercontinental Championship in a pretty great triple threat match, against Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. That was a great move to re-establish Lashley and the heat that he had. The Dominator really showed how good he was in that scenario. The feud with Finn Balor continued to show Lashley's strengths.

From the three-week story between Elimination Chamber and Fastlane, you could tell that Lashley only dropped the belt to Balor because WWE wanted to reunite the three giants. It all worked out in the end as a reunited Shield stood tall over the evil stable. Now that the story is over, the IC title is back around Lashley's waist. If it weren't for a slight temporary deviation in plans for Lashley, then he probably would not have even lost the belt to the former Bullet Club leader.

