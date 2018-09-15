3 reasons why Braun Strowman should win at Hell in a Cell

Arindam Pal

Can Braun Strowman win the big one on Sunday?

The WWE Hell in a Cell main event is all set for tomorrow night. Braun Strowman will lock horns against Roman Reigns inside the demonic cage structure. These two are no strangers to each other as they had a stretched rivalry for the better part of 2017. But this would be a completely new environment to deliver a 'match of the year' candidate.

Stakes are higher considering the announcement that Mick Foley will also step inside the Hell in a Cell structure as the special guest referee. Will we see him taking one of those insane bumps? Chances are low considering his growing age and recent surgeries on his body.

On a sarcastic note, the WWE Universe should start cheering Roman Reigns for his third consecutive Hell in a Cell win. Most of the spoilers are already in favor of The Big Dog, we can expect his championship reign to continue for a long time. This is certainly not good news for The Monster Among Men who is at the peak of his career, and deserves to win the championship.

In fact, the WWE Creative team forced Braun Strowman to turn heel just to put over Roman Reigns as the champion. Otherwise, he was the hottest property on Monday Night Raw during SummerSlam season. He also remained the 'insurance policy' for the SummerSlam Universal Title match. Officials used him around the entire context to add better ingredients for the repetitive match-up.

Luck is still not favoring him, and he might be out of the title picture once Hell in a Cell passes by. But the stale scenario in the main event scene of the flagship show could certainly change if the MITB cash-in turns out to be successful. Here are 3 reasons why that should happen.

#1 Saving Braun Strowman's character from getting ruined

Strowman failed to win the title from Lesnar

It's a fact that WWE has been hell-bent on making Braun Strowman the new resident monster of the show. He would be following the footsteps of predecessors like The Big Show who won the world title on debut night.

Strowman has been portrayed even stronger than that as he dominated Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns on the roster. But whenever the occasion was bigger, he was used as a jobber to them.

Think about last year's No Mercy PPV. Strowman was clearly the favorite to win the title. But he digested the pinfall loss via just one F-5. Even at this point, he looks stronger than Reigns with his own faction by the side. But the story could be different at Hell in a Cell as the head honchos might have already determined to let the current champion continue the reign.

Braun Strowman will then transition to a superstar who can't win big matches. The unsuccessful cash in of his MITB contract could take him to the end of the line for the prime championship. Overcoming the big losses could be difficult for The Monster in the future.

