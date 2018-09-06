3 reasons why Braun Strowman will not win the Universal Title at Hell in a Cell

Aarti Sharma

Strowman and Reigns

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam for the Universal Championship. He then went on to defend his title against Finn Balor just one day after winning it. At the moment, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman are scheduled to face each other at Hell in a Cell, where Mr. Monster in the Bank will cash in his briefcase on the champ.

For the past few weeks, their rivalry has been getting more brutal, and in the process Strowman turned heel. Since then, many speculations have been made about the winner of this match. According to rumors, Reigns will retain his championship against The Monster.

There are a lot of reasons why Strowman will not win the championship at the upcoming pay-per-view, but today we will focus only on the main reasons.

#3 Maybe WWE wants to stretch their feud

Is it going to happen?

In 2017, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman's rivalry became The Feud Of the Year. This can happen this year as well, and to make it happen, the company has to stretch their rivalry for some more months.

Strowman and Reigns can continue their feud till this year's Survivor Series pay-per-view, where Strowman might win the Universal Championship. These two wrestlers are the top stars of Raw, and they can generate huge profit for the WWE.

#2 The Shield will stop him

The Shield

After SummerSlam, whenever Strowman and Reigns faced each other, The Shield came to help their friend Reigns.

This week, Strowman and the locker room ambushed The Shield, but this might not be the case at Hell in a Cell.

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre are also helping Strowman, and at Hell in a Cell, this might happen again. However this time, The Shield could stop Strowman, Ziggler, and McIntyre from punishing Reigns.

If this happens, then a match between Team Strowman vs Team Reigns (The Shield) will easily take place. It will be very interesting to see how the company will handle things, because recently Seth Rollins got injured during a segment of Monday Night Raw.

