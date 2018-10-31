3 reasons why Braun Strowman winning at Crown Jewel is a bad idea

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Will we see a new Universal Champion on Friday?

The Crown Jewel event is all set to take place in Saudi Arabia on November 2, amid much controversy. The event has already seen two of WWE’s biggest stars, John Cena and Daniel Bryan pull out.

The event will also host the first ever WWE World Cup, which surprisingly features Superstars billed from the United States only.

The event will also see Braun Strowman take on Brock Lesnar for the vacant Universal Title. While Lesnar will try to make history by becoming the first man to win the title twice, Strowman will try to win his first individual championship in the company.

The Universal Championship was left vacant by Roman Reigns who had beaten Brock Lesnar to win the title but had to vacate it only a bit more than two months later to battle his illness.

While Strowman is the favorite to win the vacant Championship at Crown Jewel on November 2, and bag his first individual title, there are a few reasons why he shouldn’t win the title at Crown Jewel.

#3 He has never held a championship in the past

The Monster with the School Boy

Braun Strowman has been one of the most destructive men in the WWE since his introduction in the Wyatt Family. He’s been on a demolition course since, taking down many top superstars including John Cena, Kevin Owens, Big Show, and Roman Reigns.

It’s surprising to note that even though Strowman has been an unstoppable force, he still hasn’t won a single championship in his career with the WWE or before. That comes as a surprise to many, who have wanted to see the big man as a champion for a long time, and therefore are cheering to crown him the next Universal Champion.

Strowman has won a single tag team championship which he had to vacate within a few hours, which leaves the man without any experience of how to carry himself as a champion.

If the WWE had put the Intercontinental Championship or the Tag Team championship on him before pushing him for the top prize, he would have been ready to tackle the challenge by now.

Even though many will disagree, but his promos and his stare downs are still much less intimidating as compared to weaker superstars because he is yet to have the psychological advantage of being a former champion.

