Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 reasons why Brock Lesnar's absence from WWE is frustrating

Nikhil Chauhan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
954   //    03 Jul 2018, 03:43 IST

2017 WWE SummerSlam
2017 WWE SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar reportedly may be out of SummerSlam this year. WWE fans may have to wait for a little more time to see the beast in action. Brock Lesnar made his last appearance in The Greatest Royal Rumble which happened on the 27th April of this year. 

It has been two months since Brock Lesnar made an appearance, and while the thought in itself is disheartening for WWE fans who want more screen time from Brock Lesner, it has been nothing less than discomforting for the coveted Universal Championship title picture.

While Roman Reigns might rant about how Brock Lesnar is irresponsible and doesn't deserve the title because of his absence, it is clear that WWE is ensuring it's best to mention Lesnar's name in every event.

Roman's rant about how Brock Lesnar doesn't deserve the title and the last RAW which saw Kurt Angle talking about who will challenge The Beast seems too blatant now. 

Brock Lesner's absence is frustrating, to the extent that the day he makes his return, we will be far past wanting to see him in the ring. We look at three reasons why his absence is making every WWE fan cringe.

#1 Braun Strowman is missing an adversary

WWE SummerSlam 2015
Brock Lesnar

Braun Strowman is turning out to be a great competitor for the beast. His in-ring performances are only getting better by the day. The rare but well placed dialogues in the middle of the fights are both exciting and add value to the game.

Since the last time both of these giants met, Braun has come a long way into establishing himself as the monster the WWE portrayed him as since the very start.

It only seems plausible for WWE that these two come into the ring and battle out for the Championship. Braun has become no match for every other wrestler on the roster and his superiority in the ring is quite evident.

The Beast Incarnate will have a thing to prove when he faces The Monster In The Ring, but that cannot happen in the absence of Brock Lesner.

Page 1 of 3 Next
WWE SummerSlam Brock Lesnar Roman Reigns Greatest WWE Wrestlers of All Time WWE Network WWE Best and Worst
4 Reasons why John Cena to return to WWE soon 
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why John Cena will always be a bigger WWE star...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Reason behind Brock Lesnar possibly...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE could have a creative way to dethrone...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Brock Lesner's opponent for SummerSlam...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Brock Lesnar's next Universal...
RELATED STORY
6 Negative Effects By Brock Lesnar Not Competing At...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Update on Brock Lesnar's availability for...
RELATED STORY
SK's Take: Possible title change at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Seth Rollins should lose the WWE World...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us