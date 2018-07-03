3 reasons why Brock Lesnar's absence from WWE is frustrating

Brock Lesnar reportedly may be out of SummerSlam this year. WWE fans may have to wait for a little more time to see the beast in action. Brock Lesnar made his last appearance in The Greatest Royal Rumble which happened on the 27th April of this year.

It has been two months since Brock Lesnar made an appearance, and while the thought in itself is disheartening for WWE fans who want more screen time from Brock Lesner, it has been nothing less than discomforting for the coveted Universal Championship title picture.

While Roman Reigns might rant about how Brock Lesnar is irresponsible and doesn't deserve the title because of his absence, it is clear that WWE is ensuring it's best to mention Lesnar's name in every event.

Roman's rant about how Brock Lesnar doesn't deserve the title and the last RAW which saw Kurt Angle talking about who will challenge The Beast seems too blatant now.

Brock Lesner's absence is frustrating, to the extent that the day he makes his return, we will be far past wanting to see him in the ring. We look at three reasons why his absence is making every WWE fan cringe.

#1 Braun Strowman is missing an adversary

Braun Strowman is turning out to be a great competitor for the beast. His in-ring performances are only getting better by the day. The rare but well placed dialogues in the middle of the fights are both exciting and add value to the game.

Since the last time both of these giants met, Braun has come a long way into establishing himself as the monster the WWE portrayed him as since the very start.

It only seems plausible for WWE that these two come into the ring and battle out for the Championship. Braun has become no match for every other wrestler on the roster and his superiority in the ring is quite evident.

The Beast Incarnate will have a thing to prove when he faces The Monster In The Ring, but that cannot happen in the absence of Brock Lesner.