3 Reasons Why Brock Lesnar Should Leave WWE

Aaron H FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 475 // 27 Sep 2018, 00:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar's WWE comeback has been huge

Brock Lesnar will make his return to the WWE ring at the company's upcoming Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia, where he'll compete in a triple threat match for the Universal Championship against Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns.

Of course, Lesnar probably won't win the Universal Title back, as many are expecting the triple threat match to be "The Beast's" final match in WWE before he heads back to the UFC for a fight with Daniel Cormier.

But if WWE is able to offer him more money than the UFC, it's extremely likely that he'll decide to remain exactly where he is, because, as we've learned over the last few years, Brock Lesnar will always work for the highest bidder.

Even though losing Lesnar to the UFC would be a tremendous loss for WWE in the short-term, it'd probably be to their benefit in the long run, especially if the ex-UFC heavyweight champion is able to reclaim the title he lost back in 2011.

So, with all that in mind, here are three reasons why Brock Lesnar should leave WWE after the upcoming Crown Jewel show.

3 - He's Conquered Everything In WWE

Brock has won all there is to be won

Brock Lesnar has literally done everything there is to do in WWE -- he was WWE World Heavyweight Champion back in 2015, he held the Universal Championship for over a year, he's wrestled Roman Reigns four times, and he's worked with pretty much every other top guy in the company.

Of course, Lesnar would have a few fresh opponents if WWE moved him over to SmackDown live, but the fans can't see them making that move until the blue brand officially moves over to Fox.

Plus, if Lesnar were to leave until 2020, he'd likely come back to a completely different WWE roster, which would mean that he'd have new opponents on both brands.

1 / 3 NEXT