3 reasons why Chad Gable/Bobby Roode tag team is a good idea

Anne Joseph FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.14K // 07 Sep 2018, 19:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Roode and Gable make a good team

Chad Gable and Bobby Roode are extremely talented and experienced when it comes to professional wrestling. This week on RAW, we saw that they teamed up and made an alliance against The Ascension. They both complement each other and they can commence a tag-team, and it could have several advantages. Both Gable and Roode are notable in this field. Gable is an Olympian while Roode has achieved several accolades in TNA and NXT.

As the RAW tag team roster is in a bad place, it needs new entrants. Roode and Gable's tag team may sound absurd, but that is best for them and the business right now. Here are a few reasons why Chad Gable and Bobby Roode will not only benefit themselves but also the flagship's tag team division in many ways.

#3 They are not receiving any push

They have lost their relevance on the main roster

Chad Gable and Bobby Roode are very talented superstars individually. But there are two things common between them. One: they are both graduated from the developmental circuit, NXT. Two: They have been successful in NXT but, they haven't been utilised properly on the main roster.

Gable was first drafted in the Smackdown Live roster, and he was utilised properly there because he was in a tag team called the American Alpha alongside, Jason Jordan. The tag team was separated because Jordan was drafted to RAW. Since then, he had been underutilised, and he has been treated as a mere jobber.

On the other hand, the Universe has seen the rise and fall of Bobby Roode. Initially, he was drafted to the SD Live roster where he won the US Title, and he was involved in a feud with the Randy Orton. Soon, after he dropped the title he was drafted to the RAW roster, and since then he's been lost in obscurity.

Both of them are not utilised properly at RAW. So, they can team up together for their good and also, for the good of their brand's tag team division.

1 / 3 NEXT