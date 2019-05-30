3 Reasons why Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans broke their alliance on SmackDown Live after Double or Nothing (28 May 2019)

This was unexpected

AEW took the wrestling world by storm after Double or Nothing. A large number of fans were waiting for a response from WWE. Vince McMahon's company offered a substandard edition of the red brand as it did not meet the expectations. However, SmackDown Live was a good show with some exciting segments and stupendous matches.

WWE already announced that Lacey Evans would face the SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley this week. With Charlotte Flair at ringside, Evans locked horns with The Hugger. Charlotte tried to distract Bayley but the result did not go in the favour of the Sassy Southern Belle.

Bayley pinned Lacey Evans in the squared circle but a major surprise took place after the bout. Lacey Evans attacked Charlotte Flair from behind but The Queen was quick to respond. The nine-time Women's Champion stood tall after taking down the Sassy Southern Belle.

The alliance was shortlived as it lasted a few weeks. Here, we'll discuss why Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair broke their alliance on the blue brand this week.

#3 To let Lacey Evans focus on Becky Lynch

Lacey Evans and Becky Lynch locked horns at Money in the Bank where The Man won the match to retain the RAW Women's Championship. The rivalry has become interesting and it has garnered the attention of WWE.

The feud began after WrestleMania when the Sassy Southern Belle attacked The Man. They had a great build-up as they brought the best out of each other every week. Evans is an impressive heel who creates nuclear heat. On the other hand, Becky Lynch is a fan favourite.

Despite being in the RAW Women's Title picture, Evans has been appearing on SmackDown Live through the Wild Card Rule. The Sassy Southern Belle and Charlotte Flair formed a team as both women collided with Becky Lynch at Money in the Bank. Since the alliance was broken this week, Lacey Evans could focus on her rivalry with Becky Lynch on RAW.

