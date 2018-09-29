Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 reasons why CM Punk should not return to WWE

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.21K   //    29 Sep 2018, 01:19 IST

If you say the name CM Punk to a bunch of wrestling fan in 2018, you'd probably get more than your fair share of responses. Some would look back fondly of the second-city savior, some would chastise the former WWE Champion. Some may never have even seen him compete.

For those not in the know, Punk was one of the most popular stars in WWE, until he walked out the night after the 2014 Royal Rumble. Since then, Punk had made his feelings clear on the former company, who actually fired him on his wedding day, though McMahon has claimed it was just a coincidence.

A few days ago, a writer on this site gave his reasons why Punk should return, which you can read here. But I feel Punk should stay away from the fed, and here's why.

He's an MMA star (and not a winning one)

Punk k
Punk is yet to win in the Octagon.

When Brock Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012, he was a kick-ass powerful MMA success and a former UFC Heavyweight Champion.

Similarly, when Ronda Rousey joined earlier this year, the company rightly presented the Olympic medalist as a fighter, who destroyed opponents in seconds during her time in the UFC.

When Punk joined the UFC, many fans were excited for his first match, waiting with baited breath. And then they waited some more, then some more, and then some more. It got to the point where the date of Punk's first match became a recurring joke online.

This wasn't helped that when he did finally fight, he lost, and subsequently lost his second match. Punk is not known for a lackadaisical attitude. Punk will want to win a UFC bout, even if it is just one.

Returning to the WWE without that win would surely eat away at Punk, and be another 'what could've been' for him and his fans to mull over.


Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys watching movies, reading comics, meeting with friends and terrorizing the city of Tokyo.
