3 reasons why CM Punk was so amazing in WWE

Joshua Mckenney FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 1.23K // 20 Jul 2018, 11:35 IST

When I think of CM Punk nowadays, it's hard not to think of the three letters U-F-C. But today we're going to look back at what seems like one full eternity ago, the Sports Entertainment side of things. Here are 3 reasons why CM Punk was so amazing in WWE.

3 - Transparency

WWE SummerSlam Kick Off Party With Guest DJ Kellan Lutz

Much like 'Straight Edge Society' wasn't just a gimmick, the 'Cult of Personality' wasn't just his theme song, but a way of life. CM Punk was truly one of a kind in a time period which saw a lot of WWE fans changing the channel.

There will NEVER be another CM Punk and a huge part of that is because of his no-nonsense, straight to the point, and all-around transparent attitude.

When he spoke, the impact that he left on his fans caused them to really get behind him when he dubbed himself the 'Voice of the Voiceless'. The constant back and forth with The Authority was the cherry on top for me. Every time he made Triple H look like a complete dunce, I would crack my side laughing.

Not only that, but he both had, and maintained a certain fire and passion for WWE and wrestling in general. Which, in my opinion, is the reason he is missed so dearly inside a WWE ring.

