3 reasons why Crown Jewel was the most underwhelming PPV of the year

Saudi Arabia did show Shane the money

Friday night saw the controversial Crown Jewel event being staged in the heart of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. While the event was marred by some controversies, once it began, most forgot what happened in the past and focused on the event itself.

Everything from the stage, to the camerawork, and the lighting was near perfect for the event. However, the matches that were staged were somewhat not of the quality you’d expect from such a huge event.

There were some great matches that were scheduled to take place including the first-ever WWE World Cup.

The kickoff saw one of the better matches of the event as Shinsuke Nakamura finally defended his US Championship at a pay-per-view after a hiatus. Rusev has evolved into one of SmackDown’s better wrestlers, and the chemistry between the two got better and better as the match went on.

The WWE Championship match between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe was also pretty fun to watch which resulted in the predicted outcome. Both Styles and Joe have always had great chemistry in the ring.

The same was the case with the Tag Team Match between The Bar and The New Day, and both teams delivered like they usually do. Rollins and Ziggler had yet another match, probably their 100th of the year, and since both the men are good performers, they put on arguably the best match of the night.

The rest of the show was largely forgettable, where part-timers performed in such ordinary fashion that even the Saudi Arabian people who paid the watch the stars of yesterday would have been left with a bad taste in the mouth.

For the wrestling fans outside of the Kingdom, the event was arguably one of the worst for a long time and possibly the worst of the year.

Let’s take a look at 3 reasons which made Crown Jewel one of the worst, if not the worst, pay-per-view of 2018.

#3 Brock Lesnar wins the Universal Championship

The most talked about match on the card; the match that could have blown the place apart; the match that could have paid tribute to Roman Reigns. The match that could have built Braun Strowman for the future.

The match that was another flurry of F5s.

If that was the finish that was planned all along, the match shouldn’t have even been booked in the first place.

Braun Strowman has been built up as a monster for years now. There is nothing that can stop him. Not even an attempted vehicular homicide by Roman Reigns a year ago could stop him. Yet a single shot to the back of the head by a title belt caused that much destruction?

Brock Lesnar is once again the Universal Champion, the first ever two-time Universal Champion, and will continue onto Survivor Series to face AJ Styles. The part-timer has done it once again.

But what about the Monster Among Men? Where will he go from here, after losing yet another title match which was tilted in his favor?

