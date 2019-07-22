3 Reasons why Demon Balor vs The Fiend must happen at SummerSlam

It should be money

RAW had a major surprise last week when Bray Wyatt made his long-awaited return to the ring. The Fiend attacked Finn Balor as the former delivered a vicious Sister Abigail to the latter. The new Bray Wyatt certainly sent a strong message to the Irishman and the two Superstars are likely to tussle at SummerSlam.

There is no denying that Bray Wyatt's new character has been the focal point of RAW in the past few months. The former WWE Champion returned with a new character. The Firefly Fun House segments garnered the attention of the WWE Universe. After numerous episodes of Firefly Fun House segments, it ended a few weeks ago.

The new Bray Wyatt might have a split personality. While the good side of Bray Wyatt hosted exciting episodes of Firefly House, the evil side is frightening. The Fiend will definitely terrorize WWE in future.

Finn Balor, who also has an alter ego, should be an interesting choice to face the Fiend. However, it is ambiguous if the Fiend will lock horns with the Demon Balor or the normal character of Finn Balor.

Here we discuss three reasons why the Fiend must face Demon Balor at SummerSlam.

#3 The Fiend is the right choice to give Demon Balor his first loss

Demon is unbeaten

While Finn Balor has been substandard on the main roster, his alter ego has been invincible. Following Balor's debut in 2016, the Demon Balor is still undefeated on the main roster. Although the Demon King faced several top Superstars of the company, he managed to conquer every obstacle.

The alter ego of Finn Balor is certainly one of the most terrifying characters in WWE. It attained plenty of success in NXT as Samoa Joe was the only man to pin Demon Balor. Considering Demon Balor is still unbeaten on the main roster, the Fiend could be the right man to defeat him for the first time.

A loss could provoke the Demon and we might witness a stupendous rematch between the two men at WrestleMania 36. Moreover, the storyline could get interesting after the blockbuster clash at SummerSlam and the Demon could be eying a perfect redemption in a rematch.

