3 reasons why Extreme Rules 2018 won't be as good as the other PPVs

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.95K // 12 Jul 2018, 00:30 IST

Nothing Extreme at Extreme Rules

Extreme Rules emanates this Sunday, July 15, 2018, from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The show is pushed as an Extreme Rules show however the lineup states otherwise. There are few matches that can be called in line with the Extreme terminology while the others seem to be absolutely against that idea.

In a show like this, we were looking at matches that would go in line with the theme of the event, however, it seems like WWE forgot about it completely, and ended up making matches that didn't have the stipulations which are required for a show that boasts about being extreme to the core.

Although the damage is already done and match stipulations are out in public, here are 3 reasons why the show may not live up to the hype.

#3 Feuds not built well

The feud lacks storyline

If you thought the feud between Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey at Money In The Bank wasn't built well, you have another shock coming in the form of Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax at Extreme Rules.

The former friends turned bitter rivals are booked in an Extreme Rules match at the show, however, except the kendo stick shots during this week's Raw, the duo never got into a fight over the weeks since Money In The Bank and it leads us to witness a lackluster storyline that hasn't been built well.

Nia Jax did appear on Raw alongside Natalya, but that didn't do any good to this storyline because it was all focused around Ronda Rousey and her best friend, more than Nia Jax and her former friend turned foe, 'The Goddess of the WWE' Alexa Bliss.

The only thing that really saved us is the amazing promos cut by Alexa Bliss in the process. If she wouldn't have done that, this feud would not even be in the minds of people, let alone the match.