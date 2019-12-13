3 reasons why Finn Balor should defeat Adam Cole for the NXT Championship

Adam Cole vs Finn Balor for the NXT Championship

Finn Balor will take on Adam Cole for the NXT Championship, as on the latest episode of NXT (December 11, 2019) he emerged victorious in a triple threat match against Keith Lee and Tommaso Ciampa to become the #1 contender for the championship.

Despite Lee enjoying a wave of momentum, he couldn't pick up the victory. Ciampa also fell short, and while many would argue that he was the first in line for a title shot, it was Balor who dropped Lee with a Coup De Grace to bag the victory.

Cole has enjoyed a successful reign as NXT Champion so far, however, WWE might be planning a fresh face for NXT. The Prince could become the face of NXT once again in 2020.

Here are three reasons why Finn Balor should defeat Adam Cole for the NXT Championship.

#3 A familiar face for the company

Finn Balor

Finn Balor was once the face of NXT for a very long time, as The Prince's long reign as the NXT Champion is one of the most recognized in the brand's history, and birthed some of the best rivalries in the Black & Gold brand. He is not only the inaugural winner of the Dustin Rhodes Tag Team Classic alongside Samoa Joe but is also the longest-reigning NXT Champion so far.

Balor had a very dismal run during his stint with the Red and Blue brands. Although he was the inaugural WWE Universal Champion, he failed to come close to the title picture after vacating the title due to a legitimate shoulder injury back in 2016.

Whether Balor will be victorious against Adam Cole is impossible to predict, but it seems like the right time to push The Prince back to the top, as his star power will help the brand garner more attention. If NXT is where Balor belongs, then he deserves to be the champion.

