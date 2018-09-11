3 reasons why the 'Go Home' Raw before Hell In A Cell didn't meet expectations

Was Justice Served, or Raw Swerved?

WWE Raw emanated from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA and it looked to be a fiery show because we had The Shield take on their adversaries. The attack last week started a great storyline, and it looked like we may be in for war from The Shield because they have always brought the same to their opponents.

While they did try to show up during the opening segment of the show, the impact they would have had was cut short by a backstage segment asking them to leave the building. The next segment involving Dean and Seth was good but not really great enough.

The HHH segment also didn't make anything better, and the last segment was something that nobody loved. The boo's by WWE Universe completely confirm my statement. WWE Creative Team needs to understand that you can't push someone that fans can't connect with at all.

While the fans loved the Mick Foley segment as well as the discussions between Acting General Manager and Seth Rollins, here are 3 reasons why Raw didn't entice fans despite being a 'Go Home' show before WWE Hell In A Cell:

#3 No Real Build-Up

Your Main Event, really?

Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns will collide inside a Hell In A Cell with special guest referee Mick Foley, and while this might entice a lot of people, not everyone feels the same way.

WWE Universe was hoping for an all-out brawl during the end of Monday Night Raw, but instead, all they got was just a basic feud wherein Roman attacked Braun and vice-versa.

While Roman is a babyface, he is booed by fans, and Braun being a heel is loved by the fans. The company needs to understand the fans interest and do something magical.

The feud was sold, but it didn't garner any attention from the fans as it wasn't built up properly.

