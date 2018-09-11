Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 reasons why the 'Go Home' Raw before Hell In A Cell didn't meet expectations

Amit Shukla
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.00K   //    11 Sep 2018, 17:35 IST

Was Justice Served, or Raw Swerved?
Was Justice Served, or Raw Swerved?

WWE Raw emanated from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA and it looked to be a fiery show because we had The Shield take on their adversaries. The attack last week started a great storyline, and it looked like we may be in for war from The Shield because they have always brought the same to their opponents.

While they did try to show up during the opening segment of the show, the impact they would have had was cut short by a backstage segment asking them to leave the building. The next segment involving Dean and Seth was good but not really great enough.

The HHH segment also didn't make anything better, and the last segment was something that nobody loved. The boo's by WWE Universe completely confirm my statement. WWE Creative Team needs to understand that you can't push someone that fans can't connect with at all.

While the fans loved the Mick Foley segment as well as the discussions between Acting General Manager and Seth Rollins, here are 3 reasons why Raw didn't entice fans despite being a 'Go Home' show before WWE Hell In A Cell:

#3 No Real Build-Up

Your Main Event, really?
Your Main Event, really?

Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns will collide inside a Hell In A Cell with special guest referee Mick Foley, and while this might entice a lot of people, not everyone feels the same way.

WWE Universe was hoping for an all-out brawl during the end of Monday Night Raw, but instead, all they got was just a basic feud wherein Roman attacked Braun and vice-versa.

While Roman is a babyface, he is booed by fans, and Braun being a heel is loved by the fans. The company needs to understand the fans interest and do something magical.

The feud was sold, but it didn't garner any attention from the fans as it wasn't built up properly.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Roman Reigns Braun Strowman Leisure Reading
Amit Shukla
ANALYST
A die heart WWE and Wrestling Manic
3 Last Minute Predictions For Coming Home RAW Before Hell...
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw before Hell In A Cell 2018: 5 possible scenarios
RELATED STORY
7 Bold predictions for the Go-Home Episode of Monday...
RELATED STORY
3 best things that happened on the go-home episode of...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Braun Strowman will not win the Universal...
RELATED STORY
3 things that will happen when The Shield returns next...
RELATED STORY
Two big announcements made for Hell in a Cell
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre won the Raw...
RELATED STORY
3 Potential Swerves For The Shield vs RAW Roster Storyline
RELATED STORY
3 Ups & 2 Downs From WWE RAW - 10th September 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us