3 Reasons why Hell in a Cell disappointed

The Hell In A Cell PPV was met with a lot of ill will from the WWE universe. A PPV that was built with the idea of destruction and chaos seemed to miss the mark with the fans both at home and in attendance. Even with some of the good that did happen during the event that bad left fans with a bad taste in their mouths. A pay-per-view that breeds carnage, chaos and destruction was turned into a misconstrued mess.

#1 Lack Of Destruction

Where Was The Carnage?

WWE has to do something with the names of these PPVs and network specials. I understand it's difficult to come up with a name but if they are going to make the name of the PPV a match type, they need to make sure that match is the whole show.

I know this seems rather far-fetched but it seems like they just ran out of ideas for names of these events. I love the Hell in a Cell match concept; it breeds chaos and destruction something this PPV seemed to really lack from beginning to end. When we think of hell in a cell we think Mick Foley falling off and through the cell, Shane McMahon jumping of the cell and Undertaker throwing Rikishi off the cell, we don't think of a wrestling match. We think of it as much more. In order for WWE to create these special events, they need to really make new names in order to show the importance of the specific match type.

Title Matches Missing

No United States Match?

There was something missing from the event that took place last night. WWE has a number of championships that weren't defended last night. Seth Rollins didn't defend his Intercontinental championship, Shinsuke Nakamura didn't defend the United States championship, the Cruiserweight title wasn't defended.

These events need title defenses and there were a number of Titles that weren't defended. I understand there were other feuds that needed to be showcased but, the lack of title matches or even title feuds were missing from the show. I'm starting to think there are way too many championships or the amount of talent on the roster is way too much for the WWE to handle. If this is going to be a common occurrence for the WWE the importance of championships is going to dwindle down and make stars who have them irrelevant.

The ending of the show

Brock Lesnar Returns

The ending of the show left a very sour taste in the mouths of the WWE universe. The return of Brock Lesnar was a surprise to most, but it seemed that this wasn't what the fans wanted.

The Roman Reigns-Braun Strowman rivalry is and has been a very good rivalry dating back to their earlier encounters a few years ago. Fans wanted a clear winner from this case and they did not get what they wanted.

As we can hear in the video, fans were not pleased with the ending. The fans wanted a clear winner and they were not awarded that. One of the big problems was that Hell In A Cell has had matches where Mick Foley fell off and fell through the cell and finished the match. The illogical finish for this match was part of that made fans feel frustrated. WWE made the ending to convoluted and confusing leaving fans displeased and sour about the ending of the pay per view.