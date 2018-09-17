3 reasons why Hell in a Cell is the best WWE PPV of 2018 so far

Sanjay Pradeep

Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy had an all-out war inside Hell in a Cell

WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 is in the past now. Even though the WWE Universe received the Pay Per View with mixed reviews, it had its moments. There were some lackluster matches as well as some barn burners.

The event was full of drama, surprises, and highlights. Randy Orton's screwdriver assault and Jeff's death-defying leap will be forever etched in the hearts of wrestling fans. Even the return of Brock Lesnar amused a few of us.

Hell is a Cell was definitely good. But was it the best PPV of the year? You will not be wrong if you think so. Here are three reasons why I think Hell in a Cell is the best PPV WWE has offered this year so far.

#3 Match quality was top notch

The RAW tag team championship was the match of the night for many

Even after having 14 and 13 matches in WrestleMania and SummerSlam respectively, WWE failed to deliver in at least half of them. Hell in a Cell was not a packed card. It just had eight matches.

The pre-show match between Rusev Day and The New Day was entertaining. The war between Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy was brutal, the SmackDown women's championship match was amazing.

Even with a scrawny finish, the WWE Championship match was excellent. Samoa Joe had AJ Styles dead to rights. But the match of the night was definitely the RAW tag team championship bout between the team of Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler, and that of Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

All four of them put up a scintillating performance. The counters and near falls were so exhilarating. To sum up, Hell in a Cell had five good matches, and most of the marquee matches delivered their promise.

