3 reasons why Jeff Hardy vs Randy Orton was the best match at Hell In A Cell

Nikhil Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 7.22K // 17 Sep 2018, 09:05 IST

Jeff Hardy vs Randy Orton

Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy managed to steal the show with their Hell in a Cell bout this Sunday. Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy were involved in a great feud from the last one month. Both the wrestlers had carried their storyline well and managed to enthrall the audience into supporting them. And at Hell in a Cell, it was quite evident that both the wrestlers delivered.

The Viper managed to beat The Enigma Jeff Hardy in a 25-minute affair which saw some breathtaking sequences and near pin-falls. Both the wrestlers delivered to the best of their talents and end result did not disappoint any. Here we look at the 3 reasons why Jeff Hardy vs Randy Orton was the best match at the Hell in a Cell PPV.

#3 Returning heel Randy Orton

Randy Orton returned from his long hiatus as a heel and had the entire crowd cheering his heel turn. After delivering one of the best promos in the history of WWE, Orton immediately found himself feuding with Jeff Hardy. The Enigma, who was at that point of time in a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura for the United States Championship, found himself at indefinite brutality from the hands of the Legend Killer. It never felt like Jeff Hardy was out of the title picture because the feud was built so well around two of the best wrestlers of WWE.

Truth be told, it's been really long since we saw The Viper in action. Randy Orton is a born heel and we saw a glimpse of it recently in the HIAC match. It's always fun to watch the sly smiling Viper preying upon his opponents. The match involved everything that could have made the audience slightly out of its discomfort zones. Especially the screwdriver segment. Randy Orton as a heel in any match is always great to watch and this match wasn't all about RKO's outta nowhere.

