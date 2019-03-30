3 Reasons why Johnny Gargano should defeat Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver: New York

Snehil Kesarwani

Johnny Gargano v/s Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver: New York for the NXT Championship

The NXT Championship match that would take place during the WrestleMania weekend on April 6, 2019, at NXT TakeOver: New York has finally been decided. The stage had been set for the finale of the emotional rivalry between Ciampa and Johnny Gargano that has spanned for more than a year now.

However, unfortunately, real-life injury to Tommaso Ciampa has forced him to vacate his precious possession. Now, his place has been taken by the leader of The Undisputed Era, Adam Cole. Considering the wrestling skills of the two wrestlers involved, we can expect an extremely high-quality match-up at NXT TakeOver: New York for the NXT Championship.

While both of them are worthy of becoming the next NXT Champion, from a long term perspective, it would be more beneficial for the WWE if Johnny Gargano stands tall as the new NXT Champion at the end of NXT TakeOver: New York. Let us look at the reasons why.

#3 Another NXT Championship loss would hurt Gargano's credibility

Another NXT Championship loss could badly hurt Gargano's long-term reputation

Considering that Johnny Gargano has already made his WWE main-roster debut in February 2019, a loss to Gargano at NXT TakeOver: New York would invariably mean a full-time switch to the main roster and an end to his NXT career for now. However, the competitive nature of the main roster demands that a wrestler should have as much momentum and credibility as possible to ensure better chances of success.

Johnny 'Wrestling' has had a rather dismal record when it comes to NXT Championship matches at TakeOver events. His pursuit for the title began way back in January 2018 against Andrade 'Cien' Almas at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia. Although it was one of the best matches that happened in 2018, Johnny ended up being in the loser's corner. On the February 21, 2019 episode of NXT, Gargano once again failed to emerge victorious against Almas and was forced to leave NXT to further his storyline with Tommaso Ciampa.

At NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV, Gargano squared off against his arch nemesis Ciampa for the NXT Championship in a Last Man Standing match. Gargano went on to lose that match as well. Gargano's dismal record at TakeOver events and his seemingly endless pursuit for the NXT Championship has been played up in the promos between Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole as well. Hence, another loss at NXT TakeOver: New York may cement the thought that Gargano isn't meant for big-ticket matches, a reputation which may severely disrupt his main roster run.

