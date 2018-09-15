3 reasons why Kacy Catanzaro should receive a push in NXT

Anne Joseph FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 588 // 15 Sep 2018, 22:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kacy Catanzaro can be promoted as five inches of fury

Kacy Catanzaro is a professional wrestler, gymnast and an athlete who is performing in NXT. She is a five-foot wrestler who has proved the Universe wrong by her highly gymnastic and flexible performance in WWE. She started training when she was five-years-old, and since then she has come a long way. During her college life, she competed in Division 1 gymnastics, and she represented her college in several national tournaments. Mighty Kacy, has mentioned that her height has been a disadvantage many times in her past and she has been underestimated due to it.

Catanzaro is the future of woman division in NXT, she can be portrayed as the female Johnny Gargano, and she can be pushed to great heights. Her wrestling prowess and flexibility can make her achieve a lot of accolades in her career. Here are few reasons why NXT should push Kacy Catanzaro.

#3 She is a gymnast and she can be pushed as a high-flying wrestler

High flying action by Catanzaro

Catanzaro is a gymnast. She has been learning gymnastics since the age of five, and she has been a quick learner since she began her training in January and has impressed to the point where she is already working on some non-televised NXT events around Florida.

She was also named the 2012 Eastern College Athletic Conference Gymnast of the Year and was the top-ranked competitor in that conference for that year.

Her gymnastic skills are unquestionable, and she is training hard in the WWE Performance Center. If pushed as a high-flying wrestler, then she will perform impeccably because it is her cup of tea.

1 / 3 NEXT