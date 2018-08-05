3 Reasons why Kane may never wrestle in WWE again

The current WWE roster has very few wrestlers belonging to the Attitude era. Most of the Attitude era wrestlers are in the Hall of Fame or retired or branched out of the WWE for good. Some of them still appear from time to time like Chris Jericho or Kurt Angle who is the General Manager of Raw now.

One such wrestler who made a comeback in June of 2018 on SmackDown live to save the current fan favourite Daniel Bryan, is the Big Red Machine, Glenn "Kane" Jacobs. Kane has been wrestling in the WWE for over 23 years and is one of the most loyal wrestlers who has donned many personalities over the period of time. He is definitely a future Hall of Famer. Due to his personal commitments, he has not been a regular in the WWE ring off late.

When he made a comeback to save his partner against The Bludgeon Brothers, the crowd went berserk. They reunited forming Team Hell No once again and challenged The Bludgeon Brothers for their Tag Team titles at Extreme Rules. Team Hell No were assaulted by The Bludgeon Brothers before the match, injuring (kayfabe) Kane's ankle. Eventually, the match took place and The Bludgeon Brothers won. Kane has not made an appearance since and possibly may not ever again.

Here are 3 reasons why we may have seen Kane's last WWE match.

#3 Age

The Big Red Machine 'Kane"

Kane is one of the senior most wrestlers on the current WWE roster. He has participated in more than 1,600 matches in the WWE which is a record that has not been broken yet. It is a big number, especially if you compare it with the second most number of matches in the WWE which is 1,400 plus matches by the Big Show. He turned 51, this April.

His appearances have reduced over the year mainly due to his commitments outside the WWE, where he recently became the mayor in Knox County. Also, he doesn't look as menacing as he was a few years back.

The fear factor his presence brought has also reduced among the fans after he was unmasked and wrestled as 'Corporate Kane'. He has been switching between 'Corporate Kane' and 'Monster Kane' which has been confusing, to say the least. With increasing age, it may be safe to assume that the Monster has fought his last bout inside a WWE ring.

