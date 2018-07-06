3 reasons why Kane should've ended the Undertaker's WrestleMania streak

Israel Lutete FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 2.62K // 06 Jul 2018, 07:15 IST

The Undertaker and Kane go way back

The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak was one of the greatest streaks in professional wrestling history. The streak was as significant as WrestleMania itself. From 1991 to 2013, the Deadman had an incredible undefeated streak of 21-0 at WrestleMania, making him appear both invincible and dominant.

Many great superstars including Randy Orton, Edge, Batista, Shawn Michaels and Triple H all tried to end the streak, but failed. As the streak continued to grow each year, it was almost impossible imagining it end anytime soon, or if at all before he retired.

17 superstars stepped up, they all failed. Some of those matches included world title matches, with the phenom ending the night as either new WWE or World Heavyweight champion as a result. A true WWE legend, supporters looked forward to seeing the Deadman take on a worthy WrestleMania opponent every year and carried signs that extended the streak.

Ending the streak was viewed as a greater accomplishment than winning any championship. It all came crashing down at WrestleMania 30 in 2014 though, when current Universal champion Brock Lesnar delivered the final F5 to win the match, breaking the streak. The whole world was left stunned at what had just transpired.

The streak was precious to the Undertaker and the person who should've ended it is no other than his storyline half-brother Kane. With that in mind, here are three reasons why it should have been Kane and not Lesnar who ended his illustrious streak.

#3 To pass on the torch, boosting Kane's character

This would've improved the Kane character for good

It makes sense for Kane to have been the one to end the streak. The pair have a rivalry that began over 20 years ago, seeing them feud with one another before becoming tag-team partners. Their first encounter dates back to 1995, when they wrestled each other at Smoky Mountain Wrestling where Kane was billed as Unabom.

Their first WWF encounter was when Kane was billed as Isaac Yankem DDS, and their final encounter was when the Kane character made his debut at Badd Blood in 1997. Kane is billed as a monster within the WWE, who sparks fear into everyone's eyes. If he were to end the streak, it would made him look more dominant than he's ever been and also wouldn't affect Undertaker's character either.