3 reasons why Kofi Kingston is set for a long run with the WWE Championship

Snehil Kesarwani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
28 Apr 2019, 00:37 IST

Kofi Kingston becomes the WWE Champion for the first time

"Kofi Kingston will become the WWE Champion and he would go on to defeat Daniel Bryan for the title at WrestleMania 35". At the start of 2019, if someone had said this statement, it would have been considered outrageous and borderline stupid. After all, despite 11 years of sheer dedication and commitment towards WWE, along with 15 championships, Kofi was never seen as someone worthy of one day becoming a WWE Champion at 'The Grandest Stage Of Them All'.

Yet here we are in April 2019, and Kofi Kingston is the reigning WWE Champion after he trounced over Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35. Nonetheless, doubters now theorize that Kofi Kingston would end up just being a transitional champion and his reign is not going to last for a long period of time.

However, there are certain factors that are going in favour of Kofi Kingston, which give an indication that he might be in for a long run with the WWE Championship. What are they? Let us take a look.

#3 Kofi Kingston has proven himself to be a good enough main event star

Kofi Kingston squared off against Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35
Kofi Kingston squared off against Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35

Even though prior to WrestleMania 35, Kofi had been labelled as a bonafide tag team specialist owing to his stint with The New Day, it must always be remembered that he has been a 4-time Intercontinental Champion and a 3-time United States Champion. In the limited opportunities given to him as a solo performer, he never failed to impress the fans with his in-ring skills and charisma.

In the most serendipitous fashion at Elimination Chamber 2019, Kofi Kingston was given a second lease of life as a solo performer and he grabbed the 'brass ring' with both hands. His performances leading up to WrestleMania 35 incited fan support that had only been seen for his opponent, Daniel Bryan, in the build up to his historic anointment at WrestleMania 30.

At WrestleMania 35, in one of the most emotional and heart-warming moments in the storied history of WrestleMania, Kofi Kingston finally fulfilled his life-long dream as he won the WWE Championship in the presence of his family and friends. The response was simply overwhelming. That is what WWE ideally wants from its main event stars: to incite overwhelming emotions and make them feel over the moon. In that regards, Kofi Kingston has definitely ticked this box.

Tags:
WWE SmackDown New Day Kofi Kingston Roman Reigns
