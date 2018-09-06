Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Reasons why Nia Jax will shock the world at WWE Hell In A Cell 2018

David Marquez
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
10.75K   //    06 Sep 2018, 22:49 IST

Nia Jax (right bottom) is ready to shock the world at WWE Hell In A Cell 2018
Nia Jax (bottom right) is ready to shock the world at WWE Hell In A Cell 2018

Nia Jax has been rehabbing her leg at the WWE Performance Center over the past few days, and all signs point towards The Irresistible Force making her in-ring return very soon. The former RAW Women's Champion, who is one of the top contenders in the women's division today, has lately kept her comeback status under wraps, so to speak.

Moreover, with current WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey being one of the most dangerous competitors to have ever held the title, the lack of believable threats to The Rowdy One's title reign is rather appalling. That's exactly why the WWE needs someone like Jax to stand up against the former UFC Champion.

WWE Hell In A Cell 2018 takes place this September 16th, and with Rousey set to defend her RAW Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss; the professional wrestling world unanimously agrees with the fact that Rousey is absolutely going to run through Little Miss Bliss at HIAC. Well, in pro-wrestling and sports-entertainment, when you think you know the answers, the powers-that-be change the questions!

Today, we are going to be looking at 3 reasons why Nia Jax will shock the world at Hell In A Cell...

#3 Boring storyline

Alexa Bliss and her allies have been feuding with Ronda Rousey and Natalya
Alexa Bliss and her allies have been feuding with Ronda Rousey and Natalya

If we're to be completely honest with ourselves--irrespective of whether you happen to be a Ronda Rousey fan--we simply can't deny that Rousey's storyline with "The Goddess" Alexa Bliss has been a tad underwhelming thus far. Firstly, the WWE pairing Bliss with Alicia Fox in an angle where the former already has an ally in the form of Mickie James, simply does not make sense.

Notwithstanding, what's done cannot be reversed now, and the WWE seems to be going forward full-throttle with Bliss, Fox and James as a faction whose sole purpose is to help The Goddess regain her title from Rousey. Well, although the latter has Natalya in her corner, the entire 3-on-2 feud which has played out over the past several weeks has been downright boring.

The solution? Bring in someone who can be presented as a believable threat to Ronda Rousey's reign as the RAW Women's Champion--Nia Jax...And what better way to do that, than having Jax attack both Rousey and Bliss ending the match by way of Disqualification and having Rousey retain the title at Hell In A Cell...

David Marquez
CONTRIBUTOR
David Marquez is an author by profession, and sports fan at heart. His aim is to bring fans the best stories from the world of professional wrestling and MMA.
