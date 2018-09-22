3 reasons why Randy Orton is currently better than any other heel in WWE

Harsh Agrawal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 22 Sep 2018, 17:15 IST

The Viper

Randy Orton turned heel after returning from an injury at WWE Extremes Rules. It was a sigh of relief for all Orton fans, because as a babyface he was not going anywhere. His character lacked depth, and it affected his championship reigns over the years.

He again feels like the star that he was after this major character modification. He is currently among the best heels of the company. His feud against Jeff Hardy was the highlight of the summer, as it redefined Randy as a wrestler, and it looks like he is not finished as this maniac, because he is hunting for his next victim, and everyone is excited about that.

He is so unconventional compared to other heel wrestlers, and that makes him stand out from the crowd. This type of character was non-existent in the company for so long. Lets look at 3 features that make him better than other heel wrestlers currently on the roster.

#3 He is not a coward heel

Strong heel

WWE over the years has portrayed most of their heel wrestlers as cowards. They always depend on using unfair means to win matches. Wrestlers like The Miz, Alexa Bliss, or even Dolph Ziggler always look to run away from the challenge whenever they are not able to face a strong competitor.

Even a great heel like Kevin Owens uses these tactics sometimes. Shinsuke Nakamura is happy just sitting with his United States Championship without a challenger. Carmella did nothing other than run away from matches in her reign as SmackDown Women's Champion. Everyone except Samoa Joe and Becky Lynch does this.

Randy Orton is completely different in this regard. He himself chose his opponent just after turning heel. He kept stalking and attacking Hardy from time to time, and everyone is invested in seeing what he will do next.

