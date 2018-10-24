3 reasons why Randy Orton vs Jeff Hardy must stop

Ali Akber 24 Oct 2018

Have we seen enough of the two men attack each other?

Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy were an unlikely pair who have now delivered some of the best matches on SmackDown in the past couple of months. This resulted in a rivalry that will be talked about for at least a year to come and has pushed both men forward in the WWE once again.

Even though their matches have been a treat to watch, they are feuding over personal gains rather than an actual reward which reduces the value of their matches just a little bit.

With that said, there remains little doubt the both these top superstars are worthy of getting into rivalries with any superstar in WWE today and coming out on top each time. Both have made a name for themselves, and their characters have delved into their personalities.

SmackDown can now see the two superstars move onto other rivalries as their bout at Hell in a Cell 2018 should have ended the feud between the two. It seemed like that was the case until the WWE once again booked a match between the two superstars on the October 23 edition of SmackDown.

Even though the match was once again of top quality, it left a bad taste in the mouth as Randy Orton once again romped to victory which has dented Jeff Hardy’s value as a top face on the brand.

There are 3 reasons why the matches between the two superstars must come to a stop on SmackDown for now.

#3 It doesn’t do much for both superstars

There is no doubt that Randy Orton is the best heel in the business today. He’s so natural in his character that even thinking of him in another role is not possible at the moment.

On the other side, Jeff Hardy is one of the crowd favorite faces, who has dedicated his career and his body to the business and fights against all odds to entertain the crowd.

But what benefit has the matches brought for both the superstars?

Randy Orton beat another living legend Big Show to qualify for the WWE World Cup tournament. After being on a good run, and beating some of the most established faces in the business, Randy Orton should be getting more high profile matches once again, which includes the United States championship.

Jeff Hardy has met a bumpy time in his career, where he wins at times and loses on others, but has lost to Randy Orton more often than not recently. This pushes him below The Viper on the blue brand and technically leaves him in no position to win the World Cup.

