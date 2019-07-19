3 Reasons why Randy Orton vs Kofi Kingston must happen at SummerSlam

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 655 // 19 Jul 2019, 12:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will the Viper strike at SummerSlam?

Kofi Kingston, who is the current WWE Champion, has been enjoying a fruitful run. The New Day member has been a fighting champion as he has defended the belt regularly. Kingston's last title defence was at Extreme Rules where he defeated Samoa Joe.

The fairy tale journey of Kingston began at the Grandest Stage of Them All where he won the WWE Championship. Following the victory at WrestleMania, Kingston fought Kevin Owens at Money in the Bank. Subsequently, he had an impressive feud with Dolph Ziggler as the former faced the latter at Super ShowDown and Stomping Grounds.

Kofimania is still running strong and the current WWE Champion is certainly a crowd puller. After facing Samoa Joe at Extreme Rules, it is ambiguous who will fight Kingston at SummerSlam. Randy Orton, who returned to SmackDown Live this week, made a huge statement. The Viper pinned Kofi Kingston in a six-man Tag Team Match on the Blue Brand.

Here, we discuss three reasons why Kofi Kingston should face Randy Orton at SummerSlam.

#3 Randy Orton is a big name to headline SummerSlam

Orton is a big draw

There is no denying that Randy Orton is a gigantic name and he headlined many pay-per-views of WWE. From a young age, Orton has attained plenty of success. The Viper was crowned the youngest World Champion in WWE and he won the WWE World Title 13 times in his career. Apart from winning the WWE Championship multiple times, the Viper is also a Grand Slam Champion.

Considering SummerSlam is one of the biggest events of WWE, some big names headline the show every year. If Orton challenges the most coveted prize of the Blue Brand, it can certainly garner the attention of WWE Universe.

Interestingly, Orton was not part of SummerSlam last year but he could headline the show if he becomes the number one contender for Kofi Kingston.

1 / 3 NEXT