3 reasons why Roman Reigns' title run has been fruitful

Reigns is a true champion, and he deserves this current run with the Universal title

The WWE Universal Title is a prestigious one, and it really takes some hard-work to get to the top in WWE. The previous Universal Champion was Brock Lesnar who didn't defend the title to its merits.

Lesnar more often than not only showed up at pay-per-view events. Monday Night Raw was missing a genuine Universal Champion. Lesnar ultimately lost his title to Roman Reigns after a long and nasty feud.

Reigns is a true champion, and he deserves this current run with the Universal title. He shows up to work daily, gives mouth-watering matches, and delivers good promos every now and then. He is consistent, and more importantly - good at what he does.

Roman's title run so far has been fruitful. Lets have a look at 3 reasons why.

#3 It involves The Shield

The Hounds of Justice

Roman Reigns along with his brothers, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins have been involved in an engaging feud against Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, and Dolph Ziggler. The most loved tag team currently is back in action, and that's something we all wanted.

It's always a treat watching The Hounds of Justice operate and deliver the signature Triple Powerbomb. Although there are speculations surrounding The Shield regarding the way they will split up, it promises to be fun while it lasts. This is one of the reasons why i'm loving this title run of Roman Reigns.

#2 It gives a chance to reignite Reigns vs Strowman

Their matches are intense and exciting to watch

These two have given us some epic matches, haven't they? Their matches are intense and exciting to watch. Both of these power-houses are getting a go at each once again, and this time their rivalry is set to be even better.

We have already been shown some shades of the potential destruction this feud could cause, it will be a fest for the WWE Universe. Roman vs Braun is one of the best WWE rivalries, reigniting it is a very good thing for WWE, as well as the WWE Universe.

1 / 2 NEXT