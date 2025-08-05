3 Reasons Why Roman Reigns Was Written off WWE TV on RAW

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 05, 2025 04:20 GMT
Roman Reigns is Undisputed Tribal Chief! (Credits: Netflix)
The aftermath edition of WWE RAW saw a blockbuster main event, where Seth Rollins defended his World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight. The bout ended controversially as CM Punk jumped on Rollins in between, forcing the referee to call off the contest.

However, The Vision, taking advantage of number games, outperformed CM Punk and LA Knight. As Rollins and company were heading back, Roman Reigns returned on RAW and started attacking the entire crew.

The OTC had everything in control, but Rollins turned things around as he connected a Stomp on Reigns' face. Breakker followed it with a body-wrecking Spear. In the end, Bronson Reed destroyed the Undisputed Tribal Chief with multiple Tsunamis, and Adam Pearce, alongside other officials, ran out to save the 40-year-old. With the segment, it appears WWE has written Roman off television.

In this listicle, let's examine the three reasons why the OTC was written off from television:

#3. Hollywood project

Earlier this year, it was reported that Roman Reigns has officially signed a Hollywood film, Street Fighter, a live adaptation of the popular gaming franchise, and Reigns is set to play the villainous character of Akuma.

There's a possibility that Roman Reigns will be taken off television for the same reason, so he may start filming for his upcoming movie project before finally returning to the Stamford-based promotion.

#2. WWE is saving Roman vs. Seth

Seth Rollins and Reigns' rivalry is generational and is among one of the greatest rivalries of the modern era. Given their history together, their next singles encounter could be a five-star spectacle.

WWE knows that for a fact and would want to save the super-match for the bigger stage. The angle to write the OTC may preserve the bout for other major PLEs later, Survivor Series or WrestleMania 42.

#1. Already stacked storylines

WWE is currently at its most filled and complete it has ever been. Seth Rollins already has two top contenders in his way with a perfect story arc: CM Punk and LA Knight.

Roman Reigns in the mix would have overshadowed the current ongoing storyline involving Rollins. The OTC going off TV would allow the current storylines to progress and conclude by the time the latter finally returns to write the final chapter in his and Rollins's saga.

Edited by Angana Roy
bell-icon Manage notifications