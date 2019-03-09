3 reasons why Ronda Rousey recently called WWE 'fake' despite being contracted to the company

Ronda Rousey was furious at the WWE Universe on the latest episode of RAW

WWE is the largest professional wrestling company in the world. However, like every professional wrestling company, WWE is also scripted. The outcomes of every match are predetermined. Even most of the actions performed inside the ring are choreographed to an extent - at least for the majority of the roster.

However, WWE is strict when it comes to exposing its business. WWE Superstars are not allowed to say that WWE is "scripted" or "fake", especially on the road. However, a couple of days ago, the RAW Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey, broke all the conventional rules and tore WWE down.

Rousey even said that she did not deliver a promo that was asked of her and went off-script. She also implied that none of the women superstars in WWE could survive her in a real fight.

Why would Rousey go as far as exposing her employer and the business which is employing her?

In this thread, we will take a look at a few of the possible reasons why Ronda Rousey called WWE "fake" while still employed.

#3 The whole angle is an elaborate work

The biggest problem of modern wrestling is that the WWE Universe often cheers the heels and boos the babyfaces - causing a massive headache to WWE. However, as the saying goes - "modern problems require modern solutions".

WWE might be interested in trying out a modern solution by using Ronda Rousey to expose the entire business, thus garnering some real-life heat from the WWE Universe in the process.

If this "shoot" was a work, then WWE has mostly succeeded in it so far. The whole WWE Universe has turned on Ronda Rousey, making her one of the biggest heels in the company at the moment. In case you missed the last RAW, Rousey turned heel on Becky Lynch after ferociously attacking her repeatedly during a contract signing ceremony.

